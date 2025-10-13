Coordination assembly of "Unity-2025" joint exercise held, Defense Ministry

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Samarkand, Uzbekistan hosts a coordination meeting of "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

The senior staff of the contingents from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan were introduced to the tasks of the exercise.

The units conducted activities for the initial phase of the regional exercise.

Azerbaijani commando and UAV crews will participate in the implementation of 14 activities in 20 tactical episodes of "Unity-2025" joint regional exercise.