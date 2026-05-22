Coordinator General of International Affairs of Mexico City: Azerbaijan organized WUF13 in an exemplary manner

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“On behalf of the Government of Mexico City and the Mexican delegation, I extend our most sincere congratulations to the people and Government of Azerbaijan for organizing the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum,” said María del Rocío Lombera González, Coordinator General of International Affairs of Mexico City, during her speech at the official closing ceremony of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The Coordinator General emphasized that the efforts deserve special appreciation, noting that the task was not easy, yet the Government of Azerbaijan carried it out in an exemplary manner.