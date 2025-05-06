COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company conducts knowledge-sharing visit to Brazil in preparation for COP30

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

A delegation from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, completed a successful working visit to Brazil. The visit was conducted at the invitation of the COP30 team and aimed to foster institutional cooperation and support knowledge transfer between consecutive COP presidencies.

The programme included a series of in-depth coordination meetings with representatives of the Secretariat for the Organisation of COP30 (SECOP) under the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil, which were held at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília. As part of the visit, Ms. Narmin Jarchalova, Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, and dedicated team members shared critical operational aspects of COP organization including project management, infrastructure, volunteer management, accommodation planning, media operations and broadcasting infrastructure, sustainability and accessibility.

The visit also included a site inspection of the future COP30 venue in Belém, Pará, underscoring the commitment of both presidencies to advance inclusive and efficient planning for successive climate summits. In Belém, the COP29 delegation met with representatives of the State Government, SECOP, and city authorities, further reinforcing coordination at the local level.

This exchange of experience between the COP29 and COP30 teams reflects a shared vision to institutionalize collaboration between host countries. The COP29 Presidency remains committed to supporting a smooth transition and continuity in the global climate process.