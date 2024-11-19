COP29 discusses “Science and Innovation for Low-Emission and Resilient Food Systems”

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A side event themed "Science and Innovation for Low-Emission and Resilient Food Systems” was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

Co-organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), the event was dedicated to Food, Agriculture and Water Day.

Addressing the event, Ismahane Elouafi, CGIAR Executive Managing Director, noted that food insecurity and climate change are now among the two most significant global challenges humanity faces. She emphasized that climate change is increasingly regarded as one of the greatest threats to food security. Elouafi also shared insights into the scientific research, applied initiatives, and innovative approaches undertaken by CGIAR across various world regions.

Other speakers highlighted the crises of desertification, land degradation, and drought, emphasizing their global implications for biodiversity and eco-safety. They stressed the urgent need to implement active measures to develop low-emission and sustainable food systems through science and innovation.