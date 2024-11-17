COP29 Discussion: Efforts to safeguard health and food security amid climate change

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

At COP29, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Milli Majlis co-hosted a session in Baku on "Efforts to Safeguard Health and Food Security in the face of a Changing Climate."

Moderated by UK MP Chris Law, the session addressed the impact of climate change on health, particularly climate-induced health issues, and discussed strategies to reduce food insecurity and agricultural losses. Participants also explored how parliaments could adopt comprehensive approaches to health protection and climate action.

World Food Programme (WFP) Berlin Global Offfice Director Martin Frick, Uruguayan Senator Irene Moreira, and Azerbaijani MP Parvane Valiyeva highlighted the global threat climate change poses to health and food security. They emphasized the detrimental effects on ecosystems, economies, and quality of life, urging greater global action.

Speakers also pointed out how changing climate conditions are reducing agricultural productivity, particularly in developing countries, through droughts, floods, and soil salinization. The session concluded by stressing the need for coordinated international efforts to address these challenges, with active participation from governments, businesses, and civil society to ensure a sustainable future and food security.