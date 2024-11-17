COP29 discussion: Harnessing technology and ensuring fair access in the fight against climate change

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

During COP29, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Milli Majlis organized a session on harnessing technology to combat climate change and ensuring fair access.

Moderated by MP Fariz Ismayilov, the session focused on the role of technology, including artificial intelligence, in combating climate change. Discussions included how new technologies could advance climate action and how parliaments can ensure safe, responsible, and inclusive use of these technologies. The session also highlighted the importance of fair and equal access to technology, especially in developing countries.

Speakers emphasized that addressing climate change requires innovative solutions, with technology playing a crucial role. However, they noted that technology must be applied not only for effectiveness but also for ensuring fair access.

The event underscored the need for collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society to minimize the impacts of climate change and create a fair and sustainable future. Expanding cooperation between countries on climate policy was also discussed.