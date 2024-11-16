COP29 event explores path to Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

An event themed “Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030,” organized by KPMG, took place as part of COP29 in Baku.

Key speakers included Anish De, Global Head of Energy, Natural Resources, and Chemicals at KPMG International; Mike Hayes, Head of Global Climate Change, Decarbonisation, and Renewable Energy Practice at KPMG International; and Teymur Huseynov, Director of Strategy Management Department, among others.

The discussion emphasized significant progress in the renewable energy sector, underscoring the need for accelerated grid expansion and a heightened focus on doubling energy efficiency by 2030.

Anish De highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence in achieving net-zero sustainability, noting its potential as a catalyst for cleaner energy deployment.

The event concluded with a Q&A session.