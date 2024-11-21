COP29 features discussions on contribution of local communities’ traditional knowledge to addressing climate crisis

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

A high-level roundtable on “Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities’ (IPLCs) traditional knowledge at the core of the climate-nature nexus” was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

The event was attended by representatives of indigenous peoples and communities, environmental experts, state officials, non-governmental organizations and representatives of international organizations.

Leaders of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs) emphasized the vital importance of their leadership and traditional knowledge in safeguarding critical ecosystems and protecting Mother Earth, underscoring that this knowledge should be more widely recognized and used in climate action at the global level.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of indigenous communities and supporting their social and economic development to preserve knowledge and hand it over to the next generations.

In conclusion, a number of recommendations were put forward, related to developing of climate policies based on the knowledge of indigenous peoples, the knowledge integration with scientific research, their promotion at the international level, and increasing financial support to local communities.