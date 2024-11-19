COP29 features event on “Delivering climate change education: critical role of youth and educators”

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

An event titled “Delivering climate change education: critical role of youth and educators” was held on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The event, which brought together young people, educators and exports, addressed the critical role youth and educators in delivering climate change education.

The speakers at the event included Leyla Hasanova, COP29 Youth Climate Champion, and Youssef Nassef, Director of Adaptation Division at UNFCCC.

The event highlighted the important role of young people and educators in addressing climate change.