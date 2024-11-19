COP29 features high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action”

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action” on the thematic day devoted to Food, Agriculture, and Water was held at COP29.

In his address, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, described the organic waste as the largest source of methane emissions, noting that reducing these emissions plays an important role to address climate change.

Azerbaijan, as COP29 Presidency, presented a statement highlighting the importance of a sectoral approach to reducing methane emissions on a global scale. The statement includes significant issues such as household waste management, implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and attracting financial resources to support these efforts.

The high-level event was attended by the environment ministers of South Korea, Slovakia, Moldova and Nigeria, along with the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, as well as President of International Solid Waste Association.

During the event, countries such as the United States, UK, Germany, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Nigeria joined the statement presented by Azerbaijan, highly praising the focus of global attention on this topic.