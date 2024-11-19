COP29 features panel discussion on zero emission electricity and carbon credit market

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A panel discussion on Zero Emission Electricity: Can the Carbon Credit Market Decarbonize Power Grids?, organized by SOCAR Trading, was held as part of COP29.

Foreign experts participating in the discussion first reviewed an overview of seven small hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin, which are candidates for the voluntary carbon credit market in Azerbaijan. The discussion then focused on the electrification of the economy and the decarbonization of power grids as key measures for achieving zero emissions.

Concluding the event, participants were briefed on ongoing and potential projects executed by “AzerEnerji” JSC.