COP29 features panel on “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation”

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

A panel titled “Youth Leadership in Climate Action: Inspiring Change through Education and Innovation,” co-organized by Sumgayit State University and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, was held on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Josephine Fawkes, Director of Global Inclusion and Youth Education, moderated the event and delivered an opening speech highlighting the panel's significance.

The panel featured speeches by Juliane Reinecke, Professor of Management Studies at the University of Oxford; Rufat Azizov, Rector of Sumgayit State University; Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence; Mohammad Fityan, Corporate Designated Institutional Official (DIO) for Medical Education at Burjeel Holdings; and Alice Ho, Chief Youth Officer at the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC).

Rector Rufat Azizov highlighted Azerbaijan's educational progress, noting that five years ago, 12,000 people were admitted to vocational schools in Azerbaijan. "Now, this number has reached 24,000. Ten years ago, access to higher education was 32 percent, but this year it is close to 60 percent. It is scheduled to increase to 75 percent by 2026," he added.