COP29 features panel session on “From Global Goals to Local Action: Regional initiatives to strengthen resilient agrifood systems”

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

A panel session entitled “From Global Goals to Local Action: Regional initiatives to strengthen resilient agrifood systems” was held as part of COP29.

The event, attended by officials from the Turkic States Organization (TSO) member states, as well as representatives of various international and regional organizations, featured discussions on regional food and agriculture initiatives.

Rebekah Shirley, Deputy Director for Africa at the World Resources Institute, moderator of the event, said that reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing resilience to climate change are of vital importance.

The speakers at the event included Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Said Jafarov, OTS Deputy Secretary General of TSO, and Mirbek Duysheyev, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The event also included the signing of a joint statement on the establishment of the Climate Resilient Villages Forum.

The panel session concluded with an exchange of views on measures to combat climate change and a Q&A session.