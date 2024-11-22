COP29 Guinean participant: Everyone who wants to solve the climate crisis should have been in Baku

The Azerbaijan State News Agency

COP29

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“We expect COP29 to achieve new climate finance. The issues discussed at COP29 represent hope for those who cannot be here,” said Ahmadou Sebori Toure, COP29 Guinean participant in an interview with AZERTAC.

“Everyone who strived to address the climate challenge should have been in Baku. " We have no Plan B for our planet; any action we take today will benefit both us and future generations. I congratulate the organizers of the conference—it has truly been organized successfully," he added.

