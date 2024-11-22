COP29 highlights role of algae cultivation in reducing CO2 emissions in Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea coastal areas

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

The presentation of the project on the algae cultivation for reducing CO2 emissions on the Caspian coastal areas of Azerbaijan, launched by “Society of Azerbaijan Botanists” public association, was held on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The project is implemented within the "International initiatives related to COP29" grant competition jointly announced by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

The speakers noted that the project envisages the application of algae for desalination of fresh and seawater.