COP29 in Baku features discussions on climate change’s impact on cultural heritage

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

As part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Baku hosted discussions on "The Power of the Ponto-Caspian Bio-Cultural Heritage." Presentations on the topic were also featured during the event.

David Lortkipanidze, Director General of the Georgian National Museum, discussed the mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan, emphasizing their uniqueness, while also highlighting the importance of the Caspian Sea.

Shangyun Shen, Project Manager at the secretariat of the European Joint Programming Initiative on Cultural Heritage (JPI CH), introduced the JPI.

Launched by the European Commission in 2010, the initiative unites national research funding organizations, ministries, and research councils from across Europe.