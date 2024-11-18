COP29 is a crucial step towards making important decisions for future of humanity, says Kyrgyz participant

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

The COP29 is a crucial step towards making important decisions for future of humanity, Saule Narynbekova, a participant from Kyrgyzstan, told AZERTAC.

She also hailed the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people.

"The COP29 conference is a huge step towards making important decisions for humanity. It is important that young people support environmental protection. I believe that important decisions will be made on climate change in the future. However, these measures should not remain only within COP. Concrete steps must be taken to ensure a sustainable future," Narynbekova noted.