COP29 is a unique venue for focusing on climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, ESCAP Disaster Risk Reduction chief says

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“COP29 is a unique venue for focusing on climate adaptation and mitigation efforts,” said Sanjay Srivastava, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction at the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in his interview with AZERTAC.

“I have actively participated in several panel sessions on climate adaptation for Aral Sea Basin, as well as on loss and damage held as part of the COP29,” he added.