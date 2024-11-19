COP29 Lead Negotiator: The process of preparing Azerbaijan`s third generation of the Nationally Determined Contributions document (NDC 3.0) is in final stage

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“The process of preparing Azerbaijan`s Third Generation of the Nationally Determined Contributions document (NDC 3.0) is in its final stage,” Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a press conference of the COP29 Presidency.

"The process is quite complicated and time-consuming. Currently, the work is in the final stage," Yalchin Rafiyev underlined.