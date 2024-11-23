COP29 participant: Azerbaijan, as a bridge between Asia and Europe, boasts developed culture

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“We are seeking support that will help our communities adapt to climate change while learning what can help us in this process at COP29. One of the key issues in this field is ensuring financial support for developing countries affected by climate change,” representative of African Agricultural Technology Foundation Vitumbiko Chinoko told AZERTAC.

Visiting Azerbaijan for the first time, Chinoko expressed his impressions of the country, " Although I had little knowledge about your country before, I greatly admire Azerbaijan. As a bridge between Asia and Europe, it boasts a rich culture, delicious food, friendly people, and hardworking volunteers.”