COP29 participant: If we delay action on climate change, we will suffer a lot

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“If we do not take action on climate change for a long time, we will suffer more,” Francesca Rinia Margherita De Gasparis, Executive Director of the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute, told AZERTAC.

She emphasized the difficulty of compensating for the damage caused by climate events.

“We know that when any country undertakes to host the COP, they are committing to climate action. We want to encourage the prioritization of phasing out fossil fuels as agreed in Dubai," she added.

She also commended her warm welcome in Azerbaijan.