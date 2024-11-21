COP29 participant: Spain should also explore experiences of other countries in protecting water resources

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

"Spain has made significant progress in the renewable energy sector and green technologies. I think Spain serves as an exemplary model for other countries in this field,” said Gabriel Arbones Domingo, a Spanish participant at COP29, in an interview with AZERTAC.

He noted that countries in the Mediterranean region and other semi-arid areas can benefit greatly from Spain's experience.

"Water is the foundation of Spanish agriculture, and modern irrigation technologies are among the most essential elements for ensuring sustainability in this area," he emphasized.

At the same time, Gabriel Arbones Domingo highlighted that while Spain showcases good practices, it should also explore the experiences of other countries to enhance water resource protection and adopt more advanced agricultural technologies.

"We can further strengthen our potential by applying a broader approach in this area," he added.