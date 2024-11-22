COP29 participant: We convened in Baku to demand a different approach to countries suffering from global warming

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

"Mali is experiencing many climate-hazards, particularly desertification and food security. We are working on these factors posing problems for poor and vulnerable countries that do not possess any capacity to adapt. But how can we adapt to climate change living in poverty? That is why we have come here to demand a different approach to countries suffering from global warming,” Aminata Diallo, a participant from Mali, told AZERTAC.

Expressing her admiration for Azerbaijan, Aminata Diallo congratulated the country on the excellent hosting of COP29.