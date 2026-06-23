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COP29 Presidency and the Commonwealth open funding call for climate action proposals from Commonwealth small island states

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The Commonwealth Secretariat and Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency have opened a call for proposals to provide the 25 Commonwealth Small Island Developing States (SIDS) with funding for in-country projects that respond to the growing impacts of climate change.

According to the Commonwealth’s official website, this announcement comes at the start of London Climate Action Week (LCAW) and follows on the launch of two joint flagship projects launched in April 2026.

Through the COP29 Presidency–Commonwealth Fund for Small Island Developing States, governments of all Commonwealth SIDS can apply for grants of up to US$ 200,000. Over the next five years, the US$5-million fund will support projects that strengthen climate resilience, improve ocean health and expand sustainable energy solutions.

The fund aims to turn Commonwealth national climate plans into action by strengthening national capacity, improving policy and regulatory frameworks, unlocking further public and private investment, and the use of practical partnership platforms developed through COP29 Presidency initiatives. It is designed to fund practical, feasible and high-impact projects that support inclusive outcomes, especially for Indigenous and local communities, women and young people.

Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General (Programs), Amb Tanmaya Lal, said:

“Climate change is a global challenge. It requires action, and none of us can do it alone, and it requires partnership - partnerships such as the one that brings us together today.

“This initiative builds on the inaugural Leaders' Summit of Small Island Developing States on Climate Change, introduced by the COP29 Presidency in Baku two years ago. Leveraging partnerships such as this one are the main focus of the Strategic Plan 2025-2030.”

Elshad Isgandarov, a representative of the COP29 Presidency of Azerbaijan, Ambassador at Large of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said:

“Azerbaijan is firmly committed to deepening its partnership with Small Island Developing States. Our successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and the convening of the first-ever SIDS Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change during COP29 in Baku have fostered greater trust, confidence, and understanding among our nations.

“Under a shrinking global pool of international development finance our partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat pursues to support innovative, country-driven solutions which are able of scaling up blended finance through increasing partnership with climate funds, Multilateral Development Banks and the private sector. For this we also offer several innovative partnership platforms and projects which we continue to develop as part of the COP29 legacy.”

The fund is expected to support one government-backed project in each of the 25 Commonwealth SIDS, with priority given to areas, such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, restoration, conservation and sustainable use, and a just energy transition. Proposals may also support early warning systems, climate risk planning, nature-based solutions, marine protection, sustainable fisheries, and resilient renewable energy infrastructure.

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