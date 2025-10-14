COP29 Presidency presents update on Baku to Belém Roadmap to USD 1.3 trillion

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev presented an update on the Baku to Belém Roadmap to USD 1.3T, launched in Baku during COP29, together with the incoming COP30 Presidency,” the COP29 Presidency said on X.

The members of the COP29 Presidency are currently taking part in the Pre-COP30 meeting in Brasilia.

“The Presidencies underscored the inclusive nature of consultation process they had with all stakeholders to work out a Roadmap that includes practical actions to scale up climate finance for developing countries to at least USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2035,” the COP29 Presidency added.