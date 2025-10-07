COP29 Presidency to co-host Flagship Climate Dialogue on Sea Level Fluctuations in London

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The COP29 Presidency will co-host a Flagship Dialogue on Sea Level Fluctuations and Unequal Consequences alongside the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, UK, on October 7.

“This event will highlight the environmental, economic and human challenges arising from both sea level changes. It marks an important milestone in the Republic of Azerbaijan’s partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat,” the COP29 Presidency said on X.