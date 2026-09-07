COP29 President: Azerbaijan is building on its traditional role as an energy producer to become an increasingly important green energy producer and connector

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is building on its traditional role as an energy producer to become an increasingly important green energy producer and connector. Today, from Central Asia and the Caspian through the South Caucasus and Türkiye to Europe, we are working to develop new energy and connectivity corridors. This is part of a broader national vision in which green growth and a clean environment are strategic development priorities,” said Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and President of COP29, in remarks delivered at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

“At Baku Climate Action Week, we will confront defining questions ranging from finance, energy and adaptation to business, innovation, resilience and the just transition. But the value of this week will not be measured only by what we discuss. It will be measured by what we do next. Governments cannot do this alone. The private sector must help turn climate ambition into investment, innovation and scalable solutions. Financial institutions must mobilize capital. Science must inform decisions. Civil society must participate. And young people must have a voice,” he stressed.