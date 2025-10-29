COP29 President: Baku has opened a new phase of trust and transparency in climate diplomacy

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

“Climate change is already shaping patterns of instability and migration. Without action, this relationship will only worsen. That is why, in Baku, we launched the COP Truce Appeal, endorsed by more than 130 countries. It highlighted the interplay between climate and conflict and the need to protect the most vulnerable,” said Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and COP29 President, as he addressed the Paris Peace Forum.

“In the first decade of the Paris Agreement, we built the framework for our collective response to the climate crisis. At COP29 in Baku, we finally closed the Paris Rulebook and established the means of implementation for the next decade of climate action. We proved that countries can still reach agreement and that the multilateral process can still deliver,” the COP29 President noted.

“Trust between Parties is lacking, and there is a real risk of that trust falling apart. We must restore it to build momentum for delivery. Transparency and finance will be key to our success. We established the Baku Transparency Platform to support countries in preparing their national climate plans, and we saw over 100 countries submit these plans to the UN,” he added.

On climate finance, Mukhtar Babayev said, “We must use the upcoming milestones to send a clear signal that promises will be kept. We must double adaptation finance by the end of this year, as promised in Glasgow. We must triple the outflow of UNFCCC funds by 2030, as pledged in Baku. Donors must also clarify how they will deliver their fair share of the $300 billion committed at COP29.”

The COP29 President also described the COP process as the most legitimate platform for parties to confront the climate crisis.

“As we look ahead to Belém and beyond, our task is clear: we must safeguard what we have built, collaborate transparently, and build trust through delivery,” Babayev concluded.