COP29 President: Tourism sector is also vulnerable to impact of climate change

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“According to the data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, the tourism sector generated 10% of its global GDP and that provides employment from one to 10 people. For many developing nations, including small island developing states and these developed countries, tourism is a lifeline, a critical source of revenue, employment and foreign exchange,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, as he addressed the First Ministerial Meeting on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism held on the margins of COP29.

“Tourism is responsible for a significant share of global greenhouse gas emissions. This sector is also vulnerable to the impact of climate change. This day represents a concrete step forward integrating tourism in the global climate agenda and aligning it with the objectives of the Paris agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals,” he noted.

“COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Action in Tourism calls for integrating tourism international climate strategies,” the COP29 President mentioned.