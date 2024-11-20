COP29 President: Urban centers are responsible for more than 70 percent of global CO2 emissions

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“Currently, urban areas are home to more than half of the global population. This figure is projected to rise to nearly 70 percent by 2050. According to the projections, in the next 5-7 seven years the urban population is expected to grow to over 500 million people,” said Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change held as part of COP29.

“Urban centers are responsible for more than 70 percent of global CO2 emissions, primarily from transport, industry and buildings,” he added.