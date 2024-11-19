COP29 session highlights path from science to practice for just transitions in agro-food systems

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center organized a session titled “From Science to Practice: Advancing a Just Transitions in Agro-Food Systems.”

Supported by the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), the event aimed to integrate scientific research, innovative financing, and policy support for transforming agro-food systems. Co-chair of the Center Ismail Serageldin emphasized that addressing climate change’s severe impacts on agriculture and food production is crucial, particularly for regions most vulnerable to climate change. He highlighted that research, regional cooperation, and innovative financing should be key drivers of sustainable transition in these systems.

Kaspars Melnis, Latvia's Minister for Climate and Energy, spoke on integrating energy and climate policies to support sustainable agro-food systems and stressed the importance of new technology.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic shared insights on regional collaboration's role in tackling climate challenges, especially in the agro-food sector, and stressed the benefits of leveraging research from scientific centers to mitigate food security threats posed by climate change and natural disasters.

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev underscored the vital role of states in assisting small farmers to transition to sustainable and climate-resilient agro-food systems.

Akmal Akramkhanov from the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) discussed the development of innovative solutions like resilient crop varieties and water-saving technologies.

The session also explored CGIAR’s research and innovation initiatives and highlighted successful examples from Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region. These examples demonstrated the role of genetic resources in boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring food security.