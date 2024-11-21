COP29 side event highlights goals and objectives related to climate change impact on transboundary water resources

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The side event on the theme “Climate-informed transboundary water management as a tool for achieving progress within UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience” was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

The event, co-organized by the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, focused on water-related impacts of climate change cross international borders and effective transboundary cooperation across water-dependent sectors.

The officials and experts in this sector, underscored the importance of water management on the basis of new and up-to-date technologies, as well as climate stability of transboundary basins on a global and regional scale.

Speaking at the event, Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, shared insights into the measures implemented in efficient use of water resources. He underscored the importance of uniting all efforts in implementing the water-related goals and objectives of the "The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" of the UN, other international and regional organizations, private sector, and civil society.