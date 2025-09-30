COP29 Sustainability Report released, setting a new global benchmark for green climate conferences

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Today, the COP29 Sustainability Report was released, highlighting the rigorous measures taken to make COP29 one of the most sustainable global climate conferences ever organized. Under Azerbaijan’s Presidency, sustainability principles were embedded across every aspect of planning, delivery, and legacy, setting new standards for future hosts.

At the heart of this effort were seven COP29 Sustainability Commitments:

1. Achieving Net Zero – Powered 100% by renewable energy and offset unavoidable emissions, making COP29 the first-ever climate conference in Azerbaijan to reach net zero.

2. Sustainable Mobility – Introduced a low-emission transport system, deploying 160 electric vehicles and enabling seamless, green mobility for over 70,000 delegates.

3. Circular Waste Management – Enforced a zero-landfill policy, with waste segregation, recycling, and composting implemented at scale.

4. Green Procurement – Required eco-certifications for all strategic vendors and ensured 95% of food was locally sourced, cutting transport emissions.

5. Inclusive and Accessible COP – Delivered comprehensive accessibility features, including sign-language services and barrier-free infrastructure.

6. Building Local Capacity – Trained 3,000+ volunteers, staff, and government representatives on sustainability practices, creating a long-lasting skills legacy.

7. Transparency and Legacy – Published the COP29 Sustainability Report, documenting all achievements and providing a blueprint for future presidencies.

COP29 also secured ISO 20121:2024 certification for sustainable event management, proving that even an event of this scale can align fully with international best practices.

“Our vision for COP29 was clear: to turn sustainability from a slogan into action,” said Narmin Jarchalova, CEO of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company. “From renewable energy powering every venue to eliminating landfill waste and creating a blueprint for future hosts, we proved that global climate conferences can walk the talk. This legacy belongs not only to Azerbaijan but to the entire international climate community.”

By integrating innovation, inclusivity, and operational excellence, COP29 has delivered sustainable global event management and inspired stronger climate action worldwide.

The COP29 Sustainability Report — documenting these achievements and outlining lessons learned — is now available via this link.