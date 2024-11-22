COP29 will see good progress in more funding promised for adaptation

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“I hope that COP29 will see good progress on carbon markets and more funding promised for adaptation,” Angela Lucia Pachon Garcia from the University of Pennsylvania told AZERTAC.

She noted that the event has been excellently organized, adding that organizers have done a fantastic job in transporting COP29 participants to the conference venue by bus.

“I would like to specially highlight volunteers’ helping COP29 participants. They all are friendly, helpful and speak English fluently,” Angela Lucia Pachon Garcia stated.