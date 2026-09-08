COP31 CEO: Discussions held at Baku Climate Action Week are of great importance for COP31

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

“Baku Climate Action Week and Climate Week NYC are pivotal platforms for presenting Türkiye’s action agenda as part of COP31 and conducting final consultations,” Fatma Varank, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of the Republic of Türkiye and COP31 CEO, told AZERTAC.

She described the discussions held during Baku Climate Action Week as a priority for Türkiye’s climate action agenda and expressed her gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan and the COP29 Presidency.

Fatma Varank noted that less than two months remain until COP31, which will be held in November in Antalya, Türkiye, emphasizing that the events taking place during this period are of great importance for COP31 preparations.

Fatma Varank expressed her confidence that the cooperation established between the Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency and Türkiye would continue to develop as part of COP31.

She underlined that Türkiye aims to hold a successful COP in Antalya and ensure that the decisions adopted there will be remembered on the climate agenda for years to come.