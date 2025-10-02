Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th European Political Community Summit President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Copenhagen, October 2, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 7th European Political Community Summit was held in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the Summit.

This year’s gathering brought together leaders from nearly 50 countries.

Discussions at the plenary sessions and round tables are set to focus on issues including the overall security situation in Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war, economic security, migration, as well as traditional and hybrid threats.

The European Political Community is an intergovernmental platform aimed at strengthening cooperation in security, economic stability, and democratic governance. It promotes political and economic coordination both within and beyond the European Union, among small and large countries alike. The Community’s goal is to develop political dialogue and cooperation to address common challenges and enhance the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent.