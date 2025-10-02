The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Copenhagen, October 2, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community was held in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the Summit.

This year’s Summit brings together heads of state and government from nearly 50 countries.

Discussions during plenary sessions and the round tables focus on topics including overall security situation in Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war, economic security, migration, traditional and hybrid threats.

The European Political Community is an intergovernmental platform aimed at strengthening cooperation in security, economic stability, and democratic governance. It promotes political and economic coordination both within and beyond the European Union, among small and large countries alike. The Community’s goal is to develop political dialogue and cooperation to address common challenges and enhance the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent.

President Ilham Aliyev is participating in opening plenary session of the 7th European Political Community Summit
  • 02.10.2025 [12:45]

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen
  • 02.10.2025 [12:17]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen VIDEO
  • 02.10.2025 [12:11]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Moldova in Copenhagen VIDEO
  • 02.10.2025 [09:00]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended banquet in Copenhagen VIDEO
  • 02.10.2025 [00:35]

President of Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabağ football club
  • 01.10.2025 [23:49]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Denmark for working visit VIDEO
  • 01.10.2025 [19:02]

First campus of Italy-Azerbaijan University inaugurated in Baku VIDEO
  • 01.10.2025 [17:13]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated new park in Baku’s Narimanov district VIDEO
  • 01.10.2025 [15:37]

Baku Dialogue Highlighted Enduring Strength of Azerbaijan–UK Relations

  • [13:44]

Hopes dim for survivors after Indonesia school building collapses

  • [13:43]

Speaker of Spanish parliament informed about peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [13:41]

Brain shape changes could offer early warning signs of dementia

  • [13:31]

® Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus

  • [13:28]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability" are among the core principles Azerbaijan also shares

  • [13:18]

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

  • [13:04]

Media representatives visit Shusha and Khankendi as part of 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:51]

Azerbaijani swimming team claims 13 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • [12:47]

  • [12:45]
Copenhagen hosted opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community
A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

  • [12:17]

Kyrgyzstan strengthens tourism ties with Japan

  • [12:12]
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

  • [12:08]

Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO

  • [12:05]

‘Hot debates about hot topics’, a strength not a weakness, says UNGA80 president

  • [11:44]

Life-size rock art points the way to oldest human inhabitants of Saudi Arabia — and the desert oases they used

  • [11:40]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will transform into crucial transport hub connecting continents

  • [11:39]

13 people killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan

  • [11:14]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer claims gold medal

  • [11:11]

Italian media outlets highlight President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan

  • [10:49]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:30]

Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease

  • [10:28]
President of Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabağ football club

  • 01.10.2025 [23:49]

Qarabağ make it two in a row in Champions League

  • 01.10.2025 [23:15]

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

  • 01.10.2025 [20:56]

Four Azerbaijani athletes qualify for 3rd CIS Games final in trampoline gymnastics

  • 01.10.2025 [20:46]

Egyptian tourism revenues exceed $9B, surpassing 10M tourists

  • 01.10.2025 [20:33]

Snapchat to charge users for storing their old photos and videos

  • 01.10.2025 [20:24]

TURKPA brings together Bakhtiyar Vahabzade’s friends on his 100th anniversary

  • 01.10.2025 [20:12]

18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025

  • 01.10.2025 [19:59]

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

  • 01.10.2025 [19:58]

Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan

  • 01.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues

  • 01.10.2025 [19:35]

® With the sponsorship of Bir ecosystem, INMerge Innovation Summit successfully concludes

  • 01.10.2025 [19:08]
Baku hosts presentation ceremony of first "IRONMAN 70.3 Baku” international triathlon race

  • 01.10.2025 [18:53]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts training within NATO program

  • 01.10.2025 [18:41]

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

  • 01.10.2025 [17:51]

Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

  • 01.10.2025 [17:36]

Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals

  • 01.10.2025 [17:21]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart

  • 01.10.2025 [17:19]
Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy

  • 01.10.2025 [17:03]

Prospect of life on Saturn’s moons rises after discovery of organic substances

  • 01.10.2025 [17:02]

ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 01.10.2025 [16:58]

Italian expert: Azerbaijan's role in Italy's energy balance will further increase –  INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [16:47]

AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand

  • 01.10.2025 [16:29]

Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team reaches 3rd CIS Games final

  • 01.10.2025 [16:09]

UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war

  • 01.10.2025 [16:05]

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

  • 01.10.2025 [16:03]

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

  • 01.10.2025 [16:01]
11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center

  • 01.10.2025 [15:20]

President Sergio Mattarella’s official visit to Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media outlets

  • 01.10.2025 [15:07]

Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter

  • 01.10.2025 [15:06]

Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024

  • 01.10.2025 [14:59]

COP29 President: Agriculture and water are our key priorities in the fight against climate change

  • 01.10.2025 [14:24]

Expert: The journey from Baku to Belém is not just a route between two climate conferences, but a path to building a long-term partnership — INTERVIEW

  • 01.10.2025 [13:53]

Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action

  • 01.10.2025 [13:40]

A new stage in Azerbaijan’s aviation: Heydar Aliyev International Airport joins global innovation map

  • 01.10.2025 [13:31]

® Nar sees changes in its management team

  • 01.10.2025 [13:16]

Italian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 01.10.2025 [12:32]

Scientists have discovered 63 new young asteroid families

  • 01.10.2025 [12:26]

“INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by “PASHA Holding” wraps up

  • 01.10.2025 [11:52]

Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation leaves for South Africa on working visit

  • 01.10.2025 [11:44]

® Bakcell launches a lottery with 14 prestigious cars and numerous prizes

  • 01.10.2025 [11:42]

Kamran Aliyev: Separate investigation underway regarding the application of force and torture during the criminal incident in Yekaterinburg

  • 01.10.2025 [11:41]

Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku

  • 01.10.2025 [11:39]

Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for cooperation

  • 01.10.2025 [11:32]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for cooperation

  • 01.10.2025 [11:28]

Exhibition against Armenia's mine warfare held for the first time in France

  • 01.10.2025 [11:12]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • 01.10.2025 [10:58]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 01.10.2025 [10:56]

Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in UEFA Champions League clash

  • 01.10.2025 [10:53]

Youth-led Climate Forum launched as part of Baku Climate Action Week

  • 01.10.2025 [10:52]

CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer secures silver medal

  • 01.10.2025 [10:45]

Baku Climate Action Week’s second day dedicated to international cooperation, clean energy, and youth leadership

  • 01.10.2025 [10:31]
Azerbaijani and Polish parliamentarians discuss relations

  • 30.09.2025 [20:22]

President Mattarella: Italy greatly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and aims to elevate it to the highest level

  • 30.09.2025 [20:20]

Schlumberger Limited explores geothermal energy potential in Garabakh

  • 30.09.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Romanian city mayor

  • 30.09.2025 [20:17]

Three dead, dozens trapped after Indonesian school collapses on students

  • 30.09.2025 [20:12]

Sergio Mattarella: We attach great importance, in particular, to the strategic partnership between our countries

  • 30.09.2025 [20:11]

President: Today, the development of Italian-Azerbaijani relations is obvious

  • 30.09.2025 [20:08]

President Ilham Aliyev: Italy has always supported the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union

  • 30.09.2025 [20:00]

President: The path opened by TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor is now leading to larger projects

  • 30.09.2025 [19:54]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy have supported each other as reliable partners for many years

  • 30.09.2025 [19:49]

President of Azerbaijan: We have contributed to the energy security of many countries

  • 30.09.2025 [19:46]

President: Italy is our top trading partner in the economic sphere

  • 30.09.2025 [19:38]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Italy are true strategic partners

  • 30.09.2025 [19:31]

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team concludes 3rd CIS Games with 22 medals

  • 30.09.2025 [19:18]