Countries representing nearly 50% of global methane emissions from organic waste pledge to reduce emissions from sector

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Today, the COP29 Presidency launched the Reducing Methane from Organic Waste Declaration, with over 30 states amongst the initial signatories (who combined represent 47% of global methane emissions from organic waste) declaring their commitment to set sectoral targets to reducing methane from organic waste within future NDCs. This includes 7 of the world’s 10 largest organic waste methane emitters. Signatories commit to launching concrete policies and roadmaps to meet these sectoral methane targets.

This declaration, developed with the UNEP-convened Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), builds on the work of previous COPs by supporting the implementation of the 2021 Global Methane Pledge (GMP), launched at COP26. The GMP sets a global target of reducing methane emissions by at least 30% below 2020 levels by 2030. Organic waste is the third largest source of anthropogenic methane emissions, behind agriculture and fossil fuels, meaning that action on this sector is crucial to meet the goals of the GMP.