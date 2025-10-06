Court announces documents related to Armenian armed forces' missile strikes on Ganja

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of Armenia continued on October 6 at the Baku Military Court with the announcement of documents.

Documents concerning the missile attack on Ganja city during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 were read out at the court hearing.

The documents, examined in episodes, noted that the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime and international law, including the requirements of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of August 12, 1949, on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17, 2020, using 9K58 Smerch (BM-30) and 9K72 Elbrus missiles struck residential areas of the city of Ganja, located far from the front line, as well as clearly visible and distinguishable educational and medical institutions that were non-military targets, as well as the civilian population or civilians not participating in the fighting. Thus, the Armenian armed forces committed acts of terrorism and other crimes that resulted in large-scale destruction not due to military necessity, injuries and deaths of civilians, as well as the destruction of a particularly large amount of property of the civilian population.

During the investigation of each of the aforementioned incidents, the crime scenes were inspected, the bodies of the deceased were examined by a forensic expert, medical reports on the victims' injuries were obtained and added to the case file, the legal heirs of the deceased victims were identified and questioned. Simultaneously, decisions were made to recognize the injured persons as victims and ensure their interrogation in the case, as well as witness interviews and realization of other investigative actions.

The documents indicated that as a result of missile attacks on Ganja city on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17, 2020, 26 civilians were deliberately killed and 175 were injured to varying degrees. Of the 26 killed, 10 were men, 10 were women, and 6 were minors. Of the 175 injured, 61 were men, 66 were women, and 48 were minors.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.