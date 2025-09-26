Court proceedings of Armenian citizens accused of committing numerous crimes continue with announcement of documents

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

An open court hearing regarding the criminal cases of citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued on September 26 at the Baku Military Court with the announcement of documents.

Documents related to the murders of National Hero of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ibrahimov Mubariz Aghakarim oghlu, as well as Abdullayev Ahmad Huseynagha oghlu (honored with the medal "For Courage" - ed.) and Ahmadov Farid Guloghlan oghlu (honored with the medal "For Courage" - ed.) and other individuals were read out in the court.

A series of photographs were displayed alongside the announcement of the documents.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.