Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents related to April battles

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

The open court hearing session regarding criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes, resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on September 26.

The court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova), provided each accused person with a translator in their native language, as well as representation for their defense.

The accused persons, their defenders, a portion of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state prosecution, participated in the session.

At the outset of the court session, presiding judge Z. Aghayev ordered that the notice on the rights and obligations of the accused in Azerbaijani and Russian be presented to accused David Babayan, and the document was delivered to D. Babayan (D. Babayan requested that this document be presented to him in Azerbaijani and Russian during the previous trial).

Then the court hearing continued with the announcement of documents on the case.

Documents related to the murders of National Hero of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ibrahimov Mubariz Aghakarim oghlu, as well as Abdullayev Ahmad Huseynagha oghlu (honored with the medal "For Courage" - ed.) and Ahmadov Farid Guloghlan oghlu (honored with the medal "For Courage" - ed.) and other individuals were read out in the court.

In addition, documents regarding the murder of Bayramov Parviz Alimahir oglu, the injuries of Rashidov Sakhavat Mammad oglu, Ibrahimov Agil Vahid oglu, Mammadov Tural Aghabala oglu, Aliyev Shamil Alvan oglu, and Aliyeva Ruqiyya Rustam gizi were announced in the court.

Accused Davit Ishkhanyan appealed to the court and requested to be given the opportunity to have a confidential meeting with his lawyer during the break. The presiding judge granted D. Ishkhanyan's motion and told him that he could have a confidential meeting with his defense attorney during the break.

Other documents on the criminal case were then announced.

In addition, documents regarding the murder of Shahkaramov Aghadadash Shahkaram oglu, Aghayev Ruslan Gabil oglu, the injuries of servicemen of a military unit on July 22, 2015, the injuries of Aliyeva Mushgunaz Asgar gizi, Ahmadova Madina Asgar gizi and Aliyeva Zahra Samir gizi, the injuries of Mammadov Anar Yashar oglu and Ahmadov Fuad Shameddin oglu as a result of a mine explosion, as well as other facts were announced.

Afterwards, several documents related to the events occurred in April 2016 (April battles - ed.) were announced. One of the announced documents was related to the murder and injury of servicemen of a military unit as a result of fire opened by Armenian armed forces on April 2, 2016 in the territory of the Tartar-Aghdam districts. The document also featured the deaths and injuries as a result of the intensive shelling of the positions and settlements of the Azerbaijani Army by the Armenian armed forces in the Aghdara and Tartar-Aghdam directions using large-caliber and artillery weapons.

A series of photographs were displayed alongside the announcement of the documents.

The court proceedings will continue on September 29.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.

