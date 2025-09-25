Court reveals confession of former Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense about crimes committed against Azerbaijanis

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

On September 25, the trial at the Baku Military Court regarding a criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued with the examination of a press interview with former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Manvel Grigoryan as evidence.

In his interview, Grigoryan also spoke of the involvement of former Armenian presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

He reported that at that time, Armenia dispatched high-ranking military officers—generals and colonels to establish military units in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He named one of the generals, identifying him as Artusha, who had come from Gyumri.

Acknowledging that Azerbaijanis were killed and villages were plundered, M. Grigoryan also stated: "We began capturing Turkish villages. We invaded the villages, destroyed and annihilated them. We were menacing them (Azerbaijanis), we were terrorizing them.”

M. Grigoryan also mentioned that he was the commander of a brigade belonging to the Armenian armed forces. He said that in this regard, he was summoned to Armenia and was again dispatched to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by order of Defense Minister Vazgen Manukyan. Following that, they occupied 47 villages of Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.