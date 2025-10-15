Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record with a brace, but Portugal draws 2-2 against Hungary

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Portugal and Hungary played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the José Alvalade Stadium, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again playing decisive role with a brace that put Portugal ahead, but the Hungarians responded in the final minutes to salvage a crucial point in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, according to beInSports.

The match started unfavorably for Portugal when Attila Szalai put Hungary ahead in the 8th minute after a brilliant pass from Dominik Szoboszlai. Portugal reacted immediately, but the Hungarian defense held firm until Cristiano Ronaldo equalized in the 22nd minute thanks to a precise pass from Nelson Semedo.

Before halftime, the Portuguese captain shone again. In the 45+3’, Nuno Mendes delivered a perfect cross from the left flank, and CR7, with his scoring instinct intact, struck first-time to make it 2-1. The stadium erupted at Ronaldo’s class and precision, once again proving his excellence at 40 years old.

The second half was a constant exchange of chances. Portugal tried to extend the lead, with João Félix and Bruno Fernandes creating danger, but Hungary showed character and capitalized on spaces. In the 90+1’, Dominik Szoboszlai connected a powerful shot to equalize and seal the 2-2 final score.

Portuguese substitutions, including Ronaldo’s exit in the 78th minute for Gonçalo Ramos, could not change the result, while Hungary maintained pressure until the final whistle. Yellow cards and midfield intensity marked a highly contested match, reflecting the competitiveness of Group F.

Beyond the draw, Cristiano Ronaldo left his mark: his double took him to 41 World Cup qualifying goals and 948 official career goals, extending his record as the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers history. However, the match showed that Portugal relies heavily on their captain to remain competitive, and defensive lapses allowed Hungary to snatch a valuable away point.

This draw keeps Portugal at the top of Group F, though with an urgent need to improve defensive solidity. CR7’s performance confirms his leadership but also highlights that the team still needs greater collective consistency to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal remained unbeaten, but the draw against Hungary sends clear signals: the Seleção depends on Cristiano Ronaldo to decide matches and needs defensive balance. Hungary, on the other hand, demonstrated that they can compete toe-to-toe with the group favorites and keep hope alive to complicate Portugal’s qualification in the upcoming fixtures.

Portugal’s next challenge will be to consolidate leadership in the group and reduce reliance on their historic captain, while Ronaldo continues to make history both inside and outside the penalty area.