Customer experience and employee experience: Keys to Azerbaijan's success in the digital age – INTERVIEW

Baku, October 16, Tamilla Mammadova, AZERTAC

In the era of digital transformation and increasing competition, focusing on customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) is becoming a key success factor for businesses and government agencies in Azerbaijan. This is no longer just a trend – it's a necessary strategy for creating flexible, innovative, and human-centric organizations.

AZERTAC presents an interview with Olga Potaptseva, a recognized expert in customer experience management and employee experience management, and holder of the international CCXP and CCX certificates.

-In Azerbaijan, there has been growing attention to developing customer and employee experience in recent years. What do you see as the key benefits for businesses and government agencies in the region implementing an experience management strategy?

-Focusing on employee and customer experience isn't just an option anymore, it's a must! The old “commodity economy” is out. The future is about differentiating through agility, innovation, emotional appeal and maximizing human potential. Top countries already get this and are putting it into practice everywhere. For example, we work with government groups in Saudi Arabia where their vision 2030 program specifies objectives and KPIs for customer-centricity across all government and commercial sectors. By looking at things from a human perspective, we’ve accelerated digital transformation, omnichannel strategies, operational and commercial excellence. Customer and citizen centricity is key in prioritizing initiatives that will deliver impact, and employee centricity is critical for successful transformation and execution. According to Forbes, brands with superior customer experience bring in 5.7 times more revenue than competitors that lag in customer experience.

-What best practices for building experience-led organizations would you recommend to Azerbaijani companies and government agencies?

-Understand your customer and citizen needs first. Based on that, develop an operating model that satisfies the needs and is commercially successful. This model needs to harmonize people, process and technology. In our work we advocate spending 60% of organizational resources on satisfying basic needs - something that must be there but doesn’t deliver any delights or competitive advantages. Like having a bed in a hotel room is essential but would only be noticed if it’s not there. Basic needs should be satisfied faultlessly at the lowest possible cost, ensuring operational excellence for your organization. 25% of your effort should go towards discovering and satisfying ‘wants’. This gives you a competitive advantage, innovation and higher margins. And the rest you can afford to spend on brilliant recovery, turning your customer support centre into a loyalty and growth engine like Amazon or John Lewis in the UK. Studies show that customers tend to mention good brand experience to an average of 9 people but will tell 16 people about a bad one. (Deloitte Digital - CX Operating Model)

-What are the main challenges in measuring and analyzing the impact of CX and EX on business growth in emerging markets such as Azerbaijan?

-Drawing upon the analysis of global and emerging market challenges, the primary obstacles in measuring and analyzing the impact of Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) on business growth in Azerbaijan stem from three key areas. Firstly, there are local market specificities, including the need for better digital infrastructure for real-time data collection, a shortage of local CX/EX benchmarks, and cultural nuances that affect the accuracy of survey feedback. Secondly, organizational maturity issues are prevalent, characterized by the lack of a standardized, multi-dimensional CX/EX definition, a heavy reliance on single, often shallow metrics like NPS, and the difficulty in transforming collected data into measurable, cross-functional business improvements. Finally, the greatest challenge is the analytical hurdle of establishing causality; companies struggle to isolate the financial return on CX/EX investments—proving the direct link between higher satisfaction (CSAT, eNPS) and core financial metrics like revenue growth, reduced churn, and increased profitability—due to fragmented data systems and the influence of other dynamic economic factors.

-Azerbaijan is seeing rapid development of digital services and platforms. How can CX and EX drive digital transformation in this environment?

-It is critical to follow a human-centric framework in digital development and implementation. One case study I would like to reference is our work with a global pharma company on AI strategy. According to the report, most companies poured their AI budgets into sales and marketing. But the real money-savers were the boring tasks highlighted as critical pain points during employee and customer consultations: automating paperwork, processing invoices, and handling routine administrative work.

Before embarking on any tech vendor selection and technical specifications, you should ask yourself the following questions. What does this technology enable? How will it make customer and employee life better? What do we expect it to do to customer satisfaction and our bottom line?

A very common trap organizations fall into with AI is implementing the most powerful new tools, driven by IT agenda. It was refreshing for our client to pause and allow us to work with their teams to create functional requirements. What IT thought they needed turned out not to be the case. What really made a difference was AI that navigated complex SOPs, connected ordering systems and alerted support agents of deliveries at risk. The overarching principles were derived from the customer needs survey and their purpose: improving ease, speed and communication. With this sense of direction and prioritisation, we grouped all possible projects into three implementation horizons based on risk and impact.

-How do you think interactions between the public sector and businesses in Azerbaijan can be improved through the lens of CX and EX?

-Within Azerbaijan's strong development strategy the government should continuously and purposefully communicate human-centric development requirements to the commercial sector. Objectives and KPIs should be set and monitored rigorously. However, the top-down approach must be supplemented with effective collaboration, communication and change enablement. To do that, the government needs a CX program that listens to the citizens and businesses and acts on their input.

-What global CX/EX trends do you think will be particularly relevant for Azerbaijan in the next 5 years?

-There is a global recognition of CX/EX no longer being a ‘nice to have’, a ‘job for a specific department’ or ‘a program’. It is a foundation for a winning operating model that guides how people, processes and technology work together to meet customer needs and win in the competitive landscape. CX/EX is critical for operational efficiency and commercial excellence.