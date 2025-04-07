The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

David Babayan's confession: Diplomatic passports, like our ordinary passports, were Armenian - TRIAL

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, was continued on April 7.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter into the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the review hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

During the hearings, the accused David Babayan was questioned by prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

Answering questions from the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Tugay Rahimli, the accused confirmed that he had held various “senior positions” in the so-called republic established in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan once occupied by Armenia, including the position of “advisor to the president” and “minister of foreign affairs.”

David Babayan stated that while he was serving as “minister of foreign affairs” of the self-styled republic established in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan once occupied by Armenia, he had traveled abroad as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia.

Noting that he had traveled abroad with an Armenian passport, he said, “Certain individuals (meaning “officials” of the self-proclaimed regime – ed.) also had diplomatic passports. Just like our simple “passports,” our “diplomatic passports” were also Armenian.”

According to him, information about those trips was communicated to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, David Babayan answered questions about whether the so-called republic had “representatives” abroad, saying, “We had ‘representatives’ in countries with a large Armenian community.”

In response to questions from the Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, David Babayan acknowledged that he was opposed to the integration of Armenian residents who had settled in Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories that were once occupied by Armenia into Azerbaijan. He said that “integration was impossible.”

Then, the Head of the Department for Public Prosecution of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Nasir Bayramov, recalled one of David Babayan’s interviews with the media. In the interview, the accused stated that he was opposed to the integration of Armenian residents living in the occupied territories into Azerbaijan at the time, adding that it was impossible for the Azerbaijanis and Armenians to live together. In response to questions from the prosecutor defending the public prosecution regarding the views expressed in the interview, David Babayan said that he did not see any prospects for a coexistence between the Azerbaijanis and Armenians and that such integration was impossible. He stated that other accused persons, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, as well as other “officials” of the so-called republic, were also opposed to the integration.

“No ‘official’ was in favor of such integration,” he emphasized.

In response to questions about his relationship with Ruben Vardanyan, David Babayan noted that he had known the latter since 2007-2008, that the two had established business relations at a later period, and that Ruben Vardanyan had been one of the important figures of the Armenian diaspora.

The accused stated that the websites of the so-called “entities” in the self-styled republic in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan were registered with the “.am” domain of the Republic of Armenia.

He said that Armenian residents living in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan were engaged in maintaining the security of those websites, i.e. they had the right to interfere with the websites belonging to the Republic of Armenia.

After that, David Babayan answered questions from the defense and lawyers of the victims.

Public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova then asked questions of the accused Madat Babayan. In response to questions, he stated that he had served in Aghdara in the 1990s and had been stationed a checkpoint there. He said, “The leader of our group was Tarmazen Henrik. We obeyed him.”

He also said that he had a weapon on him when he was detained by Azerbaijani servicemen.

Then the accused Garik Martirosyan was questioned by public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev. In response to questions, the accused emphasized that he had joined the Armenian army in 1993 and had taken part in battles in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan – in the villages of Aghbulag in Askaran district and Sarijali in Aghdam district. “The armed group I joined was called the ‘Askaran Regiment’ and its commander was Vitaly Balasanyan.”

In addition, the accused said that he had participated in battles within the Armenian army in 1993, mainly in the Aghdam and Aghdara directions, as a shooter and had been awarded the medal “For Courage” by the “president” of the so-called republic.

In response to questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he stated that he had been involved in battles in Askaran during the 44-day war and had been stationed at checkpoints set up around the village.

The accused also admitted that he had opened fire from his Kalashnikov assault rifle in the direction of positions of the Azerbaijani military.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 10. The proceedings will be continued with questions to be asked of the accused.

We recall that a total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau explore enhancing cooperation
  • 07.04.2025 [21:28]

Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau explore enhancing cooperation

David Babayan: Websites of so-called regime's "organizations" in the occupied territories were registered under Armenian ".am" domain
  • 07.04.2025 [20:05]

David Babayan: Websites of so-called regime's "organizations" in the occupied territories were registered under Armenian ".am" domain

Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to UAE
  • 07.04.2025 [19:01]

Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to UAE

President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly
  • 07.04.2025 [18:49]

President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly

Azerbaijani fencer claims gold at Gymnasiade
  • 07.04.2025 [17:54]

Azerbaijani fencer claims gold at Gymnasiade

David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport
  • 07.04.2025 [17:44]

David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport

David Babayan: Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and I opposed integration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society
  • 07.04.2025 [16:35]

David Babayan: Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and I opposed integration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society

Azerbaijan transfers 53 more families to Sugovushan village of Aghdara district
  • 07.04.2025 [15:44]

Azerbaijan transfers 53 more families to Sugovushan village of Aghdara district

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan
  • 07.04.2025 [14:52]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau explore enhancing cooperation

  • 07.04.2025 [21:28]

David Babayan's confession: Diplomatic passports, like our ordinary passports, were Armenian - TRIAL

  • 07.04.2025 [21:22]

Azerbaijani Para swimmer claims silver at Gymnasiade

  • 07.04.2025 [21:00]

David Babayan: Websites of so-called regime's "organizations" in the occupied territories were registered under Armenian ".am" domain

  • 07.04.2025 [20:05]

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Baku

  • 07.04.2025 [19:39]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts events as part of NATO program

  • 07.04.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to UAE

  • 07.04.2025 [19:01]

President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly

  • 07.04.2025 [18:49]

From Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

  • 07.04.2025 [18:36]

Tariff uncertainty pushes Bitcoin below $75,000

  • 07.04.2025 [18:11]

EU preparing 'further countermeasures' to protect its interest, von der Leyen says

  • 07.04.2025 [18:08]

Azerbaijani fencer claims gold at Gymnasiade

  • 07.04.2025 [17:54]

® Birbank’s innovation journey recognized in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”

  • 07.04.2025 [17:46]

David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport

  • 07.04.2025 [17:44]

Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%, second hike in a week

  • 07.04.2025 [17:16]

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis

  • 07.04.2025 [17:06]

David Babayan: Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and I opposed integration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society

  • 07.04.2025 [16:35]

Philippines imposes ban on bird imports from Belgium due to bird flu

  • 07.04.2025 [16:32]

3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan

  • 07.04.2025 [16:15]

Bulgaria at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup: three gold, one silver, one bronze medals

  • 07.04.2025 [15:57]

Azerbaijan transfers 53 more families to Sugovushan village of Aghdara district

  • 07.04.2025 [15:44]

Sahara desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage

  • 07.04.2025 [15:07]

New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade

  • 07.04.2025 [15:03]

ANAMA: 2009.1 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 07.04.2025 [14:55]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan

  • 07.04.2025 [14:52]

AZAL: 33 years in the skies

  • 07.04.2025 [14:20]

® April 7 - World Health Day

  • 07.04.2025 [14:12]

BHOS students represent Azerbaijan in New Zealand

  • 07.04.2025 [14:05]

Ashgabat welcomes Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s classic “Arshin Mal Alan” with enthusiasm

  • 07.04.2025 [13:21]

Tashkent hosts 4th NAM Parliamentary Network Conference

  • 07.04.2025 [13:13]

11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

  • 07.04.2025 [12:53]

Vucic nominates endocrinologist Djuro Macut as Serbian PM

  • 07.04.2025 [12:51]

ECO Secretary General to undertake Pakistan visit from April 8-10

  • 07.04.2025 [12:45]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to intense fire from various directions

  • 07.04.2025 [12:36]

Reverse-rawling bat may inspire next-gen sensory tech and robotics

  • 07.04.2025 [12:17]

Three Azerbaijani gymnasts progress to Gymnasiade final

  • 07.04.2025 [11:59]

Belarus to ship 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Myanmar

  • 07.04.2025 [11:55]

600 politicians and heads of organizations to attend Astana International Forum 2025

  • 07.04.2025 [11:42]

Azerbaijani judokas claim seven medals in Poznan Junior European Cup 2025

  • 07.04.2025 [11:31]

Aid cuts threaten fragile progress in ending maternal deaths, UN agencies warn

  • 07.04.2025 [11:22]

S. Korea's Government tentatively sets presidential election for June 3

  • 07.04.2025 [11:19]

Scientists claim this simple action could remove harmful microplastics from drinking water

  • 07.04.2025 [11:15]

Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!

  • 07.04.2025 [11:13]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 07.04.2025 [11:07]

Around 30 dead in DR Congo capital flooding, authorities say

  • 07.04.2025 [10:59]

Defiant Trump vows to stay course as countries scramble over tariffs

  • 07.04.2025 [10:54]

Obesity severity tied to increased risk across 16 common conditions

  • 07.04.2025 [10:35]

Tukish Football Federation bans Mourinho, Fenerbahçe players for 3 games after derby fiasco

  • 07.04.2025 [10:23]

Marriage linked to higher dementia risk in older adults, 18-year study finds

  • 07.04.2025 [10:22]

NAM Parliamentary Network and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sign Memorandum

  • 06.04.2025 [21:50]

European Azerbaijan Center issues statement to international community on International Mine Awareness Day

  • 06.04.2025 [21:33]

Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss interparliamentary ties

  • 06.04.2025 [21:17]

British premier to hold talks with global leaders over Trump tariffs

  • 06.04.2025 [20:59]

US delegation to visit Islamabad from April 8-10

  • 06.04.2025 [20:37]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament addresses 150th IPU Assembly

  • 06.04.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers take two golds at Gymnasiade

  • 06.04.2025 [18:23]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Speaker of Israel’s Knesset

  • 06.04.2025 [18:11]

Pakistan hands over second consignment of emergency relief aid for people affected by earthquake to Myanmar

  • 06.04.2025 [17:43]

Buendia's late winner lifts Leverkusen past stubborn Heidenheim

  • 06.04.2025 [17:33]

Liverpool moves closer to title without kicking a ball as Arsenal held by Everton

  • 06.04.2025 [13:26]

16 killed in tornadoes, severe flooding across U.S. Midwest, South

  • 06.04.2025 [13:19]

Landmine incident reported in Aghdam district

  • 06.04.2025 [12:46]

Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake

  • 06.04.2025 [12:28]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident

  • 06.04.2025 [11:53]

PSG win record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title

  • 06.04.2025 [11:32]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament attends opening ceremony of 150th IPU Assembly

  • 06.04.2025 [11:20]

How microRNAs act as a 'blueprint' for the developing brain

  • 05.04.2025 [21:01]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan expand tourism cooperation

  • 05.04.2025 [20:53]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives

  • 05.04.2025 [20:40]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with ICAPP Committee Chairman

  • 05.04.2025 [17:20]

Senate Chairman: Pakistan and Azerbaijan are fraternal nations that always support each other

  • 05.04.2025 [17:08]

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov: Azerbaijan Army has consistently justified the trust placed in it by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and will remain committed to doing so in the future

  • 05.04.2025 [16:53]

Expert: SOCAR and Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry are of greatest interest to the UK - INTERVIEW

  • 05.04.2025 [16:41]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 05.04.2025 [16:34]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in ISF U15 Gymnasiade – Zlatibor

  • 05.04.2025 [16:30]

Germany's DAX stock index plunges almost 5% after tit-for-tat tariffs

  • 05.04.2025 [16:07]

Dan Ioschpe to lead as COP30 High-Level Champion

  • 05.04.2025 [15:22]

The world’s most powerful wind turbine has produced its first power

  • 05.04.2025 [15:15]

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova addresses Coordination Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly

  • 05.04.2025 [15:11]

Azerbaijani table tennis players set for Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade

  • 05.04.2025 [15:05]

53 families receive house keys VIDEO

  • 05.04.2025 [14:21]

Artificial sweetener can trick your brain ınto feeling more hungry

  • 05.04.2025 [13:42]

Mukhtar Babayev: We made numerous historic strides forward during COP29

  • 05.04.2025 [13:23]

Diplomatic World Sweden highlights mine threat in Azerbaijan

  • 05.04.2025 [13:12]

Something truly scary discovered at the bottom of Belize's Great Blue hole

  • 05.04.2025 [12:49]

Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan is among the top five countries for landmine contamination

  • 05.04.2025 [12:41]

Azerbaijan relocates 174 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

  • 05.04.2025 [12:38]

UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan

  • 05.04.2025 [12:34]

Pakistan becomes member of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

  • 05.04.2025 [12:15]

Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane scores in Bayern win over Augsburg as march towards title continues

  • 05.04.2025 [12:02]

The Milli Majlis urges the international community to exert pressure on Armenia

  • 05.04.2025 [11:36]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film

  • 05.04.2025 [11:15]

AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally

  • 05.04.2025 [11:00]

China imposes 34% reciprocal tariffs on imports of US goods in retaliation for Trump’s trade war

  • 04.04.2025 [22:06]

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, foreign minister says

  • 04.04.2025 [22:03]

Educational opportunities for Moroccan students at Baku Higher Oil School discussed

  • 04.04.2025 [21:53]

David Manukyan admits Armenia's planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [21:27]

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

  • 04.04.2025 [21:16]

EU happy to see many partners’ interest in expanding gas supplies through Southern Gas Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [20:34]

Azerbaijan, EU explore projects implemented with energy companies in Caspian Sea

  • 04.04.2025 [19:54]