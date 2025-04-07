David Babayan: Websites of so-called regime's "organizations" in the occupied territories were registered under Armenian ".am" domain

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 7, defendant David Babayan responded to questions from state prosecutors, stating that the websites of the "organizations" of the so-called regime in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan were registered under Armenian ".am" domain.

Babayan mentioned that Armenian residents of the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan were involved in ensuring the security of those websites, that is, they had the right to interfere with the operations of the websites of the Republic of Armenia.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including waging an aggressive war, genocide, and violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and other serious offenses, is ongoing.