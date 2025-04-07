David Babayan: Websites of so-called regime's "organizations" in the occupied territories were registered under Armenian ".am" domain
Baku, April 7, AZERTAC
During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 7, defendant David Babayan responded to questions from state prosecutors, stating that the websites of the "organizations" of the so-called regime in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan were registered under Armenian ".am" domain.
Babayan mentioned that Armenian residents of the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan were involved in ensuring the security of those websites, that is, they had the right to interfere with the operations of the websites of the Republic of Armenia.
The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including waging an aggressive war, genocide, and violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and other serious offenses, is ongoing.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau explore enhancing cooperation
- 07.04.2025 [21:28]
Azerbaijani Para swimmer claims silver at Gymnasiade
- 07.04.2025 [21:00]
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Baku
- 07.04.2025 [19:39]
Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to UAE
- 07.04.2025 [19:01]
President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly
- 07.04.2025 [18:49]
From Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
- 07.04.2025 [18:36]
Tariff uncertainty pushes Bitcoin below $75,000
- 07.04.2025 [18:11]
Azerbaijani fencer claims gold at Gymnasiade
- 07.04.2025 [17:54]
David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport
- 07.04.2025 [17:44]
Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%, second hike in a week
- 07.04.2025 [17:16]
Three Azerbaijani wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis
- 07.04.2025 [17:06]
Philippines imposes ban on bird imports from Belgium due to bird flu
- 07.04.2025 [16:32]
3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan
- 07.04.2025 [16:15]
Sahara desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage
- 07.04.2025 [15:07]
New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade
- 07.04.2025 [15:03]
ANAMA: 2009.1 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
- 07.04.2025 [14:55]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan
- 07.04.2025 [14:52]
AZAL: 33 years in the skies
- 07.04.2025 [14:20]
® April 7 - World Health Day
- 07.04.2025 [14:12]
BHOS students represent Azerbaijan in New Zealand
- 07.04.2025 [14:05]
Tashkent hosts 4th NAM Parliamentary Network Conference
- 07.04.2025 [13:13]
11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab
- 07.04.2025 [12:53]
Vucic nominates endocrinologist Djuro Macut as Serbian PM
- 07.04.2025 [12:51]
ECO Secretary General to undertake Pakistan visit from April 8-10
- 07.04.2025 [12:45]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to intense fire from various directions
- 07.04.2025 [12:36]
Reverse-rawling bat may inspire next-gen sensory tech and robotics
- 07.04.2025 [12:17]
Three Azerbaijani gymnasts progress to Gymnasiade final
- 07.04.2025 [11:59]
Belarus to ship 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Myanmar
- 07.04.2025 [11:55]
Azerbaijani judokas claim seven medals in Poznan Junior European Cup 2025
- 07.04.2025 [11:31]
S. Korea's Government tentatively sets presidential election for June 3
- 07.04.2025 [11:19]
Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!
- 07.04.2025 [11:13]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 07.04.2025 [11:07]
Around 30 dead in DR Congo capital flooding, authorities say
- 07.04.2025 [10:59]
Defiant Trump vows to stay course as countries scramble over tariffs
- 07.04.2025 [10:54]
Obesity severity tied to increased risk across 16 common conditions
- 07.04.2025 [10:35]
Marriage linked to higher dementia risk in older adults, 18-year study finds
- 07.04.2025 [10:22]
Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss interparliamentary ties
- 06.04.2025 [21:17]
British premier to hold talks with global leaders over Trump tariffs
- 06.04.2025 [20:59]
US delegation to visit Islamabad from April 8-10
- 06.04.2025 [20:37]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament addresses 150th IPU Assembly
- 06.04.2025 [20:29]
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers take two golds at Gymnasiade
- 06.04.2025 [18:23]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Speaker of Israel’s Knesset
- 06.04.2025 [18:11]
Buendia's late winner lifts Leverkusen past stubborn Heidenheim
- 06.04.2025 [17:33]
16 killed in tornadoes, severe flooding across U.S. Midwest, South
- 06.04.2025 [13:19]
Landmine incident reported in Aghdam district
- 06.04.2025 [12:46]
Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake
- 06.04.2025 [12:28]
ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident
- 06.04.2025 [11:53]
PSG win record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title
- 06.04.2025 [11:32]
How microRNAs act as a 'blueprint' for the developing brain
- 05.04.2025 [21:01]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan expand tourism cooperation
- 05.04.2025 [20:53]
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with ICAPP Committee Chairman
- 05.04.2025 [17:20]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 05.04.2025 [16:34]
Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in ISF U15 Gymnasiade – Zlatibor
- 05.04.2025 [16:30]
Germany's DAX stock index plunges almost 5% after tit-for-tat tariffs
- 05.04.2025 [16:07]
Dan Ioschpe to lead as COP30 High-Level Champion
- 05.04.2025 [15:22]
The world’s most powerful wind turbine has produced its first power
- 05.04.2025 [15:15]
Azerbaijani table tennis players set for Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade
- 05.04.2025 [15:05]
53 families receive house keys VIDEO
- 05.04.2025 [14:21]
Artificial sweetener can trick your brain ınto feeling more hungry
- 05.04.2025 [13:42]
Mukhtar Babayev: We made numerous historic strides forward during COP29
- 05.04.2025 [13:23]
Diplomatic World Sweden highlights mine threat in Azerbaijan
- 05.04.2025 [13:12]
Something truly scary discovered at the bottom of Belize's Great Blue hole
- 05.04.2025 [12:49]
UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan
- 05.04.2025 [12:34]
Pakistan becomes member of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs
- 05.04.2025 [12:15]
Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film
- 05.04.2025 [11:15]
AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally
- 05.04.2025 [11:00]
Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, foreign minister says
- 04.04.2025 [22:03]
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General
- 04.04.2025 [21:16]