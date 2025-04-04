David Manukyan admits Armenia's planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories VIDEO

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, continued on April 4.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter in the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the review hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

During the hearings, the accused, a former member of the Armenian armed forces who held the military rank of Major General, Armenian citizen David Manukyan, was questioned by prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

He said that he had started fighting against Azerbaijan by joining the “Shusha Separate Battalion”, also known as the “Dashnak Battalion”.

When answering questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, the accused admitted that he had fought against the Republic of Azerbaijan in that battalion and that he had used weapons during attacks.

David Manukyan said that during the First Karabakh War, he had participated in battles in Aghdara district and in Kalbajar district for 15 days as part of the “Dashnak Battalion”.

He noted that he then served as platoon commander, company commander, and chief of staff in the “Shusha Battalion”.

In response to questions from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, David Manukyan said that while serving in the military in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, he was sent by the Republic of Armenia to study at the Frunze Military Academy in Russia.

Speaking about the fact that a number of officers serving in the military in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan were sent to other countries to receive military education, he said, “Our servicemen were sent to study in Russia, the USA, Germany and Greece. This was organized by the Armenian Ministry of Defense. While the servicemen were studying military courses abroad, their salaries were also paid by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.”

The accused also said that he had received the rank of Major General by order of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, adding, “I was presented with the rank by President Armen Sarkissian at the presidential residence on the Day of the Armenian Armed Forces, on January 28, 2020.”

According to him, he was later appointed to the position of “First Deputy Commander” (for combat training) in the self-styled republic’s “army” by order of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. He said that he held that position during the 44-day war in 2020 and received instructions from “defense minister” Jalal Harutyunyan.

David Manukyan also stated that a reserve command post had been established on the ground floor of the “command staff” located in the once occupied territories of Azerbaijan. He said, “The task was that if the command post were to be destroyed, I would temporarily take over the duties.”

The accused also spoke about the arrival of the third unit of the Armenian armed forces from military unit No. 99192, also referred to as the “Brave Unit”, in the then occupied territories of Azerbaijan during the 44-day war in 2020. “The unit was formed in Armenia on October 11, 2020, and sent to Karabakh to be subordinated to the “army” commander. The commander told me to enquire about it, so I went to the mentioned place. There were 90 people of different ages and backgrounds there. The unit was financed by Armenia. After the war, the “unit commander” came up to me. He had two lists: 90 and 20 people. He said that if not all 90 people, then at least 20 should be awarded...”

David Manukyan confirmed that the so-called republic’s “army” had been reduced after the 44-day war but did not elaborate on the reason. He then noted, “I was discharged from the ‘army’ by order of the President of Armenia at the end of 2021.”

The accused also said that while he was a “military unit commander” in Aghdara, he was awarded the “Second Class Battle Cross” medal by Armenian President Robert Kocharian.

He noted that the “defense minister” of the self-styled entity in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan was appointed by the Republic of Armenia.

David Manukyan said that the “president” of the so-called republic did not have the authority to appoint the “defense minister”. The accused said further, “Depending on the system of governance in the Republic of Armenia, the ‘defense minister’ was appointed either by the president or another official.”

The accused pointed out that Armenia also awarded high military ranks to officers serving in the so-called “army” of the so-called republic.

He acknowledged that weapons had been brought from Armenia to the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan. At the same time, he said that officers and other military personnel were sent from Armenia to the previously occupied territories for military service.

David Manukyan also admitted that he was discharged from the so-called “army” of the so-called republic, but received his pension from the Republic of Armenia, where he is registered as a citizen.

The accused also admitted that servicemen of the “7th Defense Line of Aghdara District”, of which he was “commander”, had planted mines in the direction of the village of Gulustan in Goranboy district. He said: “If I am not mistaken, they were PMN-1 mines.”

He also stated that the self-proclaimed republic, which was established in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, did not have long-range ballistic missiles.

David Manukyan claimed that he was unaware of the rocket fire opened into Azerbaijani territories far from the frontline during the 44-day war in 2020, adding that he had learned about those events later.

He also answered questions about military exercises held in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The accused admitted that the instructions and plans for conducting military exercises in Karabakh had been coming from the staff of the Armenian armed forces.

While answering questions from public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, the accused also spoke about his relationship with Ruben Vardanyan, a person currently in prison in Azerbaijan facing charges of committing particularly serious crimes. He said that Ruben Vardanyan had been detained on September 27, 2023, while trying to leave Azerbaijan in his car. “There were five of us, we were chatting, Vardanyan was there too. I asked him what he was going to do. He shrugged his shoulders. He asked if there was room in his car. I said that a female neighbor also wanted to come with us. I called my wife and asked if it was certain that the neighbor was coming. She said that she wasn’t because her son had found a car. I told Ruben Vardanyan that there was room in the car. Then we were detained at the Lachin border checkpoint,” he added.

Then the hearings focused on the examination of documents on the criminal case.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 7. The proceedings will be continued with questions to be asked of the accused.

A total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces, and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law. These crimes involve Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.