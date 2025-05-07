Davide Frattesi's winner decides Champions League semi-final thriller as Inter book final spot

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Davide Frattesi's extra-time goal decided a Champions League semi-final for the ages as Inter Milan beat Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate after a 4-3 second leg win at the San Siro, according to Sky Sports.

The midfielder slotted home in the first half of the extra 30 minutes, climbing on top of the metal barriers to celebrate with the jubilant - and relieved - home fans and capping of an incredible European meeting that will go down in history.

It was a tie that drew level as the highest scoring semi-final - equal to Liverpool and Roma's own 7-6 thriller in 2018 - and entertained again after a 3-3 draw at the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic last week.

The second leg followed a similar pattern too. Inter took a 2-0 lead in an impressive first half, with Lautaro Martinez - who had been an injury doubt until late on Tuesday - finishing a fine team move.

Then came the first controversy of the evening. Pau Cubarsi was deemed to have touched the ball first while challenging Martinez in the box by referee Szymon Marciniak, who waved away any Inter penalty claims.

However, after a VAR review and the referee consulting the pitchside monitor, that decision was overturned and Inter were awarded the penalty, with Martinez judged to have touched the ball before the defender.

Hakan Calhanoglu sent former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way and put the hosts in what seemed to be full control. In the aftermath, Inigo Martinez appeared to spit at Francesco Acerbi, but no action was taken during the game.

But Barcelona were a different prospect after the break and, within six early second half minutes, were level. Eric Garcia volleyed in the first, before Dani Olmo powered home a header to make it 2-2 on the night.

Hansi Flick's side were yet to lead in the tie, but finally edged their nose in front in the 87th minute. Raphinha saw his first effort saved by Yann Sommer, but was primed for the rebound, which curled into the far corner.

But that lead lasted for all of five minutes as 37-year-old Acerbi turned the ball home for his first European goal to send the game into extra-time.

Inter too had the final say of a mesmerizing Champions League semi-final, reaching the showpiece final for the second time in three years.

PSG or Arsenal await Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

It takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Saturday May 31; kick-off 8pm.