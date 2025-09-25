Delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visits Bandar Abbas port of Iran
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
As part of the visit to Iran, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited the port, which serves as the southern maritime gateway for the International North–South Transport Corridor, located in the city of Bandar Abbas.
The delegation inspected the port and got acquainted with its infrastructure. Saeed Rasouli, Vice-Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, gave a comprehensive presentation about the port and provided detailed information about its activities.
During the meeting, discussions were held on possible cooperation opportunities.
During the visit to the city of Bandar Abbas, Shahin Mustafayev met with Governor of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, to explore prospects for cooperation.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss cultural collaboration
- 24.09.2025 [20:27]
Tashkent hosts computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025
- 24.09.2025 [20:03]
Azerbaijani delegation joins "Partner 2025" Belgrade fair
- 24.09.2025 [19:54]
Azerbaijani and Serbian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement
- 24.09.2025 [19:44]
Liverpool prepare new deal for record-breaker after historic derby moment
- 24.09.2025 [19:42]
Amazon to close its UK grocery stores
- 24.09.2025 [19:28]
Baku to host 2nd AZHAB Forum
- 24.09.2025 [18:53]
Azerbaijan to support African countries in climate diplomacy
- 24.09.2025 [18:47]
Projects initiated by Azerbaijan discussed with World Bank Regional Director
- 24.09.2025 [18:41]
Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia
- 24.09.2025 [18:28]
SAP and OpenAI partner to launch sovereign OpenAI for Germany
- 24.09.2025 [18:21]
Azerbaijan, Serbia explore trade, investment and energy cooperation
- 24.09.2025 [17:53]
Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China after killing 17 in Taiwan
- 24.09.2025 [17:48]
Azerbaijan and Hungary ink cultural cooperation program
- 24.09.2025 [17:30]
Baku hosts inauguration of ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix 2025
- 24.09.2025 [17:28]
Azerbaijan, Poland explore collaboration in emergency situations
- 24.09.2025 [17:19]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [16:52]
Azerbaijani committee chairwoman meets with Serbian minister at UN
- 24.09.2025 [16:46]
Russian athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games
- 24.09.2025 [16:30]
Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and Laos sign MoU
- 24.09.2025 [15:13]
Lachin hosts meeting of Working Group on Environment
- 24.09.2025 [15:09]
Azerbaijan, Albania hold political consultations
- 24.09.2025 [14:45]
Uzbekistan aims to become upper-middle-income country by 2030: president
- 24.09.2025 [14:35]
Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day celebrated in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [14:30]
Bulgaria and US University sign agreement on rare Earth elements exploration
- 24.09.2025 [14:27]