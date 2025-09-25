Delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visits Bandar Abbas port of Iran

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

As part of the visit to Iran, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited the port, which serves as the southern maritime gateway for the International North–South Transport Corridor, located in the city of Bandar Abbas.

The delegation inspected the port and got acquainted with its infrastructure. Saeed Rasouli, Vice-Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, gave a comprehensive presentation about the port and provided detailed information about its activities.

During the meeting, discussions were held on possible cooperation opportunities.

During the visit to the city of Bandar Abbas, Shahin Mustafayev met with Governor of the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, to explore prospects for cooperation.