Delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Baku State University

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Balázs Hankó visited the Baku State University (BSU).

BSU Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation Huseyn Mammadov highlighted the university’s efforts in the fields of science, education, innovation, culture, and the implemented projects. He emphasized that BSU is interested in expanding relations with Hungarian universities.

Minister Balázs Hankó said he was glad to visit Azerbaijan and the Baku State University, the country's largest and oldest higher education institution, expressing gratitude for the meeting. He stressed the necessity of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and education.

The guests visited the "Ecospace" operating at BSU. Then they viewed the exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations.

The exhibition featured more than 70 publications on Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, energy security, history, culture and literature. The guests visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum of BSU as well.